Auburn teen charged with multiple counts in April 22 theft case

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Auburn Police have a teenaged suspect in custody for multiple charges after in an April 22 theft.

Caiden Nicholas Taft, 19, was charged after police were called to respond in the 700 Block of Tanglewood Avenue. When they got there, officers found multiple items had been stolen from cars on Tanglewood Avenue and in the 1500 block of Millbranch Drive.

Officers also found a credit card that had been reported stolen from one of the vehicles and used to make a fraudulent purchase. Police developed Taft as a suspect and he was taken into custody.

Police charged Taft with:

Three counts of unlawful breaking and entering into a motor vehicle

Theft of property, second degree

Fraudulent use of a credit/debit card

Theft of property, fourth degree

Taft is now being held at the Lee County Jail, he is being held on a $14,500 bond.