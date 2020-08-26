Auburn to limit all in-person gatherings to 50 people until Oct. 10

Alabama

by: Phil Pinarski

Posted: / Updated:

(Courtesy/Auburn University Facebook)

AUBURN, Ala. (WIAT) — Auburn University has decided to limit all in-person gatherings to no more than 50 people until Oct. 10.

The announcement came in an email to students from the Senior Vice President of Student Affairs Dr. Bobby Woodard.

The email cited COVID-19 concerns as the reasoning for the limitation. As of now, just over 200 students at Auburn’s main campus have contracted the virus since classes began Aug. 17.

“We understand that this is not the college experience any of us anticipated,” the letter read. “We must rise to the occasion and encourage our peers to be vigilant in doing our part for the common good. This will not be forever.”

The new ordinance also limits all gatherings that were previously approved before the decision was announced.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CORONAVIRUS Tweet Feed

; ; ; ;

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Coronavirus GEOP Updates

Coronavirus Alabama Plan Updates

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

94° / 75°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 94° 75°

Thursday

94° / 75°
Considerable cloudiness
Considerable cloudiness 10% 94° 75°

Friday

89° / 75°
Showers and thunderstorms late
Showers and thunderstorms late 40% 89° 75°

Saturday

87° / 75°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 87° 75°

Sunday

88° / 73°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 80% 88° 73°

Monday

89° / 73°
Isolated thunderstorms
Isolated thunderstorms 30% 89° 73°

Tuesday

89° / 73°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 40% 89° 73°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

93°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
93°

92°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
92°

91°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
91°

89°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
89°

87°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
87°

85°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
85°

84°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
84°

83°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
83°

82°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
82°

80°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
80°

80°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
80°

79°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
79°

78°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
78°

77°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
77°

77°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
77°

77°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
77°

77°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
77°

79°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
79°

82°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
82°

85°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
85°

87°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
87°

90°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
90°

91°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
91°

92°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
92°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories