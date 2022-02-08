Auburn to rename its basketball arena in honor of donors

Auburn students and fans stand outside Auburn Arena as people camped out for the NCAA college basketball game against Kentucky, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Auburn will rename its basketball arena after a couple who made the largest single gift to the athletics program.

Auburn Arena will become Neville Arena at regular season’s end for the top-ranked Tigers with a dedication ceremony on March 4 and on-court recognition during the finale against South Carolina the following day.

The 9,121-seat arena opened in 2010. It will be named after Bill and Connie Neville, a change approved by the Board of Trustees.

Bill’s father and grandparents graduated from Auburn University.

