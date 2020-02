AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Auburn University’s AU Alert twitter account announced a gas leak at the intersection of Thach and S. College by Chapel.

The University said crews are already working to repair the leak, but are urging those on campus to avoid the area until the leak is repaired.

AU ALERT: Large gas leak intersection of Thach and S College by Chapel. Crews working to repair. Avoid area. — AU ALERT (@AUALERT) February 27, 2020

