Auburn University announces plans for recognizing spring 2020 graduates

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Auburn University’s spring 2020 commencement ceremony was postponed to August due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the university is working on plans to recognize their more than 4,500 graduates before then.

Starting this week, Auburn’s spring graduates can send in a photo to put into a photo mosaic on the university’s commencement website. The images submitted will be combined to form the classic AU shape and will be downloadable beginning May 22.

“We are proud of this graduating class and appreciate their resilience throughout the many uncertainties and challenges resulting from this global pandemic,” said Provost Bill Hardgrave. “It is important that we recognize their scholarly achievements and do all we can to honor their hard work.”

The university says that Auburn President Jay Gogue will also send each graduate a commemorative gift box which will include a mortarboard, tassel, two printed commencement programs, an official Alumni Association pin, an academic honor cord for students who met the requirements, and a graduate gameday button. Those boxes should begin arriving starting the week of May 3.

Additionally, Auburn’s spring graduates can upload images of themselves in three campus locations via virtual backgrounds provided on Auburn’s commencement site. The university will also transition from rental cap and gowns to keepsake regalia that they will ship to students. The ordering deadline for August’s commencement is June 1.

Auburn’s Board of Trustees has conferred degrees for all spring graduates, allowing the students to pursue job opportunities or continue their education, according to a university statement. The board awarded 4,538 degrees for the spring graduating class.