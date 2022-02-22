AUBURN-OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Auburn University’s club cycling team will host its annual Auburn Flyers Cycling Weekend on Feb. 26-27, 2022.

Over 300 cyclists will be visiting for the weekend-long event. The event is an authorized USA cycling race and will consist of a road race, time trial, and criterium.

The event is open to all ages and both men and women. The criterium race will start on Sunday in Opelika, Alabama, and the following roads will be closed from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. :