Auburn University coaches launch PSA that calls for “teamwork” in keeping safe from coronavirus

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL)– Auburn University coaches Gus Malzahn, Bruce Pearl and Butch Thompson want you to join the team in the ongoing fight against coronavirus. The head coaches of Auburn football, basketball and baseball have launched a public service announcement that calls for “teamwork” in keeping one another safe amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In the world of athletics, we know all too well the importance of teamwork in order to achieve a greater good. It’s imperative to use the same approach in our fight against the spread of COVID-19,” said Auburn Athletics Director Allen Greene.

In their PSA, Malzahn, Pearl and Thompson promote that message of teamwork by asking all to wash their hands often for 20 seconds, disinfect frequently touched surfaces and continue to practice social distancing.

“We must all rally as one in the fight against this virus,” said Auburn President Jay Gogue.

The PSA is being released by the university throughout the state and beyond as a unifying message that, in addition to promoting good hygiene, asks the public to “stay home, stop the spread and save lives.”