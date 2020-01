AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – The city of Auburn is considering placing a moratorium on building new student housing for Auburn University.

There is already a large amount of student housing, according to Auburn Mayor Ron Anders, with 32,000 students on campus and 37,000 beds available throughout the city.

Anders said the moratorium will only last about 90 days. During that period it would give City Council time to consider their options before they make a decision next month.