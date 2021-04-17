Auburn University freezes undergraduate tuition for first time in decades

AUBURN, Ala. – One of Alabama’s major public universities has announced a tuition freeze for fall 2021.

Auburn University announced Friday that the Board of Trustees approved the tuition freeze as many parents and students are still facing ongoing financial hardships from the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition, the University said the State of Alabama increased state funding to the University for fiscal year 2022.

However, certain student fees and housing will see increases.

The mental health fee will increase by $5 each semester; the University citing Miss Auburn, Caroline Keim’s, platform of mental health support, along with more students utilizing mental health resources.

University officials said the increased fee would allow the University to hire two new mental health staff members.

The student services fee will increase $30 as well.

Housing rates will increase 2% at the main Auburn campus and the satellite campus in Montgomery; the first increase at Auburn since fall 2020 and at AUM since fall 2015.

The raised housing rates will be used for new developments, renovations, and deferred maintenance.