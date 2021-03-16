Auburn University School of Forestry and Wildlife Services establishes Charles Barkley Foundation Fellowship

(WRBL) AUBURN, Ala. — The Charles Barkley Foundation recently made major gifts to Auburn University to strengthen the university’s relationships with Historically Black Colleges and Universities, or HBCUs.

The Charles Barkley Foundation’s aim is to build bonds between HBCUs and the major programs of large universities to attract students from HBCUs to pursue their graduate degrees at Auburn. With these funds, the AU School of Forestry and Wildlife Sciences has established the Charles Barkley Foundation Fellowship.

Janaki Alavalapati, dean of the School of Forestry and Wildlife Sciences, said the Barkley Foundation gift goes beyond its dollar amount and represents a step toward attaining diversity within the school, which is an ongoing effort.

“Charles Barkley’s recent gift, which promotes the inclusion of students who have graduated from HBCUs, goes hand in hand with our ongoing efforts and will be a tremendous asset to this endeavor,” Alavalapati said.

The Charles Barkley Foundation Fellowship will give preference to qualifying students who have graduated with an undergraduate degree from an HBCU. Other factors for selection include applicants’ socioeconomic background and whether they grew up in a highly rural or underserved area.

Barkley, the legendary NBA Hall of Famer who began his path to glory as a star player on Auburn’s basketball team in the 1980s, created his namesake foundation to support causes close to his heart. A longtime supporter of his alma mater, Barkley established the Auburn gifts in the wake of a series of donations to five Southern HBCUs over the past few years.

From 2016 to 2020, he contributed significant gifts to Alabama A&M University, Clark Atlanta University, Morehouse College, Miles College and Tuskegee University.

“I just think what it’s costing these kids to go to college today is a travesty in this country, and I know historically black colleges are struggling,” Barkley told CNN in 2020. “I wanted to do something to help them, and I’m going to continue to help them.”