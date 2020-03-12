Auburn University to transition to remote instruction from March 16 to April 10 due to coronavirus

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Auburn University announced it will transition its classes from on campus to remote delivery from March 16 to April 10 as a response to growing coronavirus concerns.

“The Auburn Family faces many unknowns about this virus,” said Auburn University President Jay Gogue. “We are taking these unprecedented steps based on our utmost concern for the health and well-being of Auburn students, faculty and staff. In the meantime, we continue working with public health and emergency preparedness officials to make decisions in the best interest of the campus community and to help stop the spread of COVID-19.”

The university is taking a number of actions going forward:

All university events, including sporting events, are canceled through April 10, ensuring appropriate “social distancing” and helping prevent the potential spread of the virus.

All university domestic and international travel is suspended through April 10.

Dining facilities, libraries and residence halls will be closed through April 10. University officials will make arrangements for international students and others who are unable to return home. Students who have specific questions should contact the Division of Student Affairs.

Decisions have not yet been made on spring commencement, summer study abroad programs or other events and activities beyond April 10.

The university medical clinic remains open. Those exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms should immediately call the Auburn Medical Clinic at 334-844-9825 before visiting the clinic.

University officials will make arrangements for students who do not have access to the technology needed for remote instruction.

Students who live on campus and believe it necessary to return to campus to collect personal items should first contact the Office of University Housing at housing@auburn.edu.

Auburn is also urging everyone in the community follow safety precautions, such as washing your hands for at least 20 seconds; covering coughs and sneezes with a tissue or sleeve; not touching your face, eyes, mouth, and nose; and disinfecting commonly touched surfaces, such as mobile devices.

The university also has an informational page on the coronavirus COVID-19.

University officials say that Auburn University at Montgomery will issue a separate announcement regarding operations.