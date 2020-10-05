Auburn woman charged on warrants for fraudulent credit, debit card use, and more

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Auburn Police say they have a woman in custody facing charges of fraud and possessing a forged instrument.

According to the Auburn Police Division, Emily Carter Cain, 65 of Auburn, was taken into custody due to charges stemming from a report of fraudulent credit card activity from Aug. 21.

The victim called police and said that someone had made an unauthorized charge to a debit card and also cashed unauthorized checks belong to the victim on North Dean Road, police say.

Cain was identified as a suspect, and following an investigation, was arrested on the following charges:

  • One count of Fraudulent Use of a Credit/Debit Card
  • Two counts of Possession of a Forged Instrument 3rd Degree

Cain was taken to the Lee County Jail and held on a $4,500 bond. Police say additional charges are possible and the case remains under investigation.

