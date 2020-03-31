Auburn’s local state of emergency extended until April 30th

AUBURN, Ala.- In alignment with recommendations from the U.S. President, Auburn Mayor Ron Anders and City Manager Jim Buston have extended the City of Auburn’s state of local emergency through April 30 to further help reduce the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

All residents are encouraged to follow the guidelines below through the end of the month as well as comply will orders from the Governor and state health officials:

All non-essential and non-emergency travel is strongly discouraged between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m.

Non-work-related public and private gatherings of 10 people or more or non-work-related gatherings of any size that cannot maintain a consistent six-foot distance between persons are prohibited through April 17 , per a public health order from the state.

, per the state of local emergency resolution. Businesses that remain open are strongly encouraged to limit numbers of patrons such that the six-foot social distancing standard can be maintained.

The following closures and cancellations have also been extended through April 30:

All City buildings are closed to the public through April 30. The City remains operationally open, maintaining regular services supported by the City’s dedicated staff members.

All Parks and Recreation programs and events have been canceled through April 30, including Auburn CityFest, the Auburn CityFest Juried Art Show and Preview Reception.

All City of Auburn playgrounds, the Auburn/Opelika Skate Park, the bocce ball court at Martin Luther King Park, the Yarbrough Tennis Center, the Samford Tennis Courts, the outdoor basketball courts at Boykin Community Center and Frank Brown Recreation Center are closed through April 30.

All reservations for gatherings of more than 10 people at City parks through April 30 will be notified by staff.

The Auburn Public Library will remain closed through April 30 and will continue to operate as a resource center for residents looking for information and assistance. All library programs and events have been canceled through April 30. Due dates for items that are currently borrowed from the library have been extended through April 30. Patrons may use the drive-up and walk-up return slots, if they wish to return an item before the library reopens. Patrons can access the library’s extensive collection of online resources—including eBooks, video streaming, digital magazines and more—at auburnalabama.org/library/online-resources.

All in-court proceedings at the Auburn Municipal Court have been suspended through April 30.

Mayor Anders has also postponed all Auburn 2040 efforts until further notice.