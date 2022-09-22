HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A bus carrying Australian students bound for the U.S. Space & Rocket Center’s Space Camp has crashed in Australia.

According to a letter provided by the U.S. Space & Rocket Center, the bus involved in the crash was carrying 27 girls from Loreto College in Marryatville in Southern Australia, along with four teachers.

The letter stated the bus was rear-ended by a semi-truck while at a standstill due to a previous accident. The impact of the crash sent the bus over an embankment where it rolled several times.

While no one was killed in the crash, there were multiple injuries and one girl could lose part of her leg.

“We were very distressed and saddened to learn of the terrible bus accident involving students on the way to the U.S. Space & Rocket Center to attend Space Camp,” Dr. Kimberly Robinson, the Rocket Center’s CEO and Executive Director, said. “ Our thoughts and prayers are with these students and teachers and their families during this difficult time.”

Robinson said Loreto College had sent students to Space Camp before, but this was their first trip since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Space Camp says it will refund the families’ tuition for the program.