HAZEL GREEN, Ala. (WHNT) – The Madison County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that a sheriff’s deputy was involved in a fatal shooting early Friday morning while responding to a domestic violence call.

Authorities say officers responded to a domestic violence call with shots fired in the area in the 200 block of Dixon Road. Deputies made contact with a man at the scene who they said was armed.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Ray King, 50, was fatally shot during that encounter. Deputies recovered King’s weapon at the scene.

The MCSO says that at the request of Sheriff Kevin Turner, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) will be leading the investigation. Authorities say this is ‘standard protocol’ for officer-involved shootings.

According to the MCSO, the deputies involved have been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the SBI investigation.