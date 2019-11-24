Teen suspect in deadly shooting of Lowndes Sheriff “Big John” Williams in custody

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WRBL) – A teenage suspect in the deadly shooting of Lowndes County Sheriff “Big John” Williams has turned himself into investigators after returning to the scene of the alleged shooting.

18-year-old William Chase Johnson, returned to the same QV gas station a few hours after he was named a suspect in the slaying of Sheriff Williams. Details as to what led to the shooting remain unclear.

Gov. Kay Ivey confirmed Sheriff Williams was killed Saturday night, tweeting Williams “was tragically killed this evening in the line of duty.”

The State of Alabama issued an Emergency BLUE ALERT for the suspect in the shooting. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency issues a BLUE ALERT when any law enforcement officer in the state is killed or seriously injured and the suspect remains at large.

ALEA BLUE ALERT CANCELED: 18-year-old William Chase Johnson turned himself in without incident, according to ALEA

The Lowndes County Sheriff was shot and killed around 8:15 Saturday night at the QV gas station in Lowndes County on November 23, 2019. The BLUE ALERT was issued for William Johnson who was last seen at the gas station, then returned four hours later and surrendered himself to law enforcement on scene.

The investigation remains ongoing and we are waiting to see if and when charges will be filed.

The governor called Williams a “pillar of the community” and offered prayers and sympathy to his family and the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department. The county is southwest of Montgomery.

Lowndes Co. Sheriff’s Office website

According to the Lowndes Co. Sheriff’s Office website:

Sheriff “Big John” Williams was born & raised in Lowndes County and graduated from Calhoun High School in 1976. Sheriff Williams always wanted to make a difference in his community and felt there was no better way to help his community than to protect and serve them in law enforcement.

In 1978 he started volunteering as a reserve deputy under then Sheriff John Hulett.

From 1984-1987 Sheriff Williams worked for the Hayneville Police Department until he began working full time with the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office. He not only worked full time with the Sheriff’s Office but continued his employment with Hayneville Police Department.

From 1987 to 1990 Sheriff Williams served his community as a deputy. In 1990, he was appointed by Sheriff John Hulett to Chief Deputy and served in this capacity until leaving the department in 2009.

In 2010 he ran for Sheriff of Lowndes County and was elected by a majority of votes by the people he had been serving his entire life. In 2014 Sheriff Williams was once again elected by his peers, to hold the title of the highest ranking law enforcement officer of Lowndes County as the Sheriff.

We will continue to keep you updated as this story develops.