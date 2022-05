MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – Authorities in Montgomery have issued an Emergency Missing Child Alert for a 16-year-old girl last seen in Trinity, Alabama.

Montgomery Police say Kylie Elaine Boyd was last seen on May 3, 2022, around 5 p.m. wearing a red and white Kool-Aid hoodie, matching sweatpants and white Converse sneakers, in the area of Morgan County Road 575.

If you have any information on Kylie’s location, contact Montgomery Police at (334)625-2651 or call your local law enforcement office.