Authorities searching for Andalusia man accused of domestic violence, kidnapping

ANDALUSIA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Andalusia Police Department and CrimeStoppers of Alabama are searching for a man accused of multiple domestic violence crimes.

Nicholas Conner, 31, is wanted on charges of domestic violence, strangulation, kidnapping and interfering with a domestic violence emergency call.

Conner is described as being 6-foot-1 and weighing 175 pounds. He was last seen driving a red Ford F-150. He is also known to have family in Montgomery and previously lived in Centre, Ala. He may also be traveling in a red and black Hyosung GD 250R motorcycle.

If you have any information on Conner’s whereabouts, contact Adalusia PD at 334-222-1155 or CrimeStoppers at 205-215-7867.

