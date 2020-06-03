Authorities searching for escaped inmate from North Alabama

DECATUR, Ala. (WIAT) — An inmate from a correctional facility in north Alabama escaped Tuesday.

Around 5:15 p.m., Michael Kimbrough escaped from North Alabama CBF in Decatur, Ala. in Morgan County.

He is 6-feet, 3-inches and 205 pounds with tattoos. Kimbrough is held on a first-degree robbery charge from October 2004. He is serving 25 years.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of this escapee, please notify your local law enforcement or call the Alabama Dept. of Corrections at 1-800-831-8825.

