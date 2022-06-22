BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities are searching for an inmate that escaped from UAB Hospital in a stolen ambulance Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies transported inmate Phillip Shane Bradford, 45, to the hospital for undisclosed treatment. Bradford is then said to have overpowered the deputy and fled the area. He then came upon an unoccupied ambulance and was able to leave the scene in it.

The Birmingham Police Department then came to assist JCSO and later located the ambulance in the Robinwood area. K-9 units have since been deployed in the search for Bradford.

Bradford has been charged with first-degree robbery, obstruction of governmental operations, possession of drug paraphernalia and third-degree attempting to elude and escape police.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you’re asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777 or call 911.

Stay with CBS 42 as this is a developing story.