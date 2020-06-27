Authorities searching for escaped Marion County inmate

HAMILTON, Ala. – The Alabama Department of Corrections said an inmate escaped early Saturday morning.

ADOC reported Danny Ray Tucker, 43, escaped from the Hamilton Community Based Facility around 4:30 a.m.

Tucker is 6′ 2,” weighs 160 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing his state-issued white shirt and white pants.

He was sentenced to 20 years in 2014 for second-degree theft of property.

Anyone with information on Tucker’s location should contact their local law enforcement agency or ADOC at (800) 831-8825.