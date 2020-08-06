LIVE NOW /
Watch WRBL News 3 Nightwatch

Authorities searching for missing Kansas woman who was traveling to Birmingham

Alabama

by: Phil Pinarski

Posted: / Updated:

(Overland Park Police Department)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Police in Kansas are asking for assistance in locating a missing woman who was on her way to Birmingham.

Marilane Carter, 36, was last seen leaving her home in Overland Park, Kan. on her way to visit family in Birmingham Aug. 1. Her last known telephone contact with her family places her in Memphis on Aug. 2, according to police.

Carter is described as being 5-foot-8 and weighing 130 pounds with long brown hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing a green shirt and black yoga pants. She was driving a gray 2011 GMC Acadia with Kansas plate, “194LFY.”

If you have any information on Carter’s whereabouts, you’re asked to call 911.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

93° / 73°
Mostly clear
Mostly clear 20% 93° 73°

Thursday

95° / 73°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 95° 73°

Friday

94° / 73°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 94° 73°

Saturday

95° / 73°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 20% 95° 73°

Sunday

97° / 74°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 20% 97° 74°

Monday

97° / 74°
Isolated thunderstorms
Isolated thunderstorms 30% 97° 74°

Tuesday

95° / 73°
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon 50% 95° 73°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

80°

12 AM
Clear
0%
80°

77°

1 AM
Clear
0%
77°

77°

2 AM
Clear
0%
77°

76°

3 AM
Clear
10%
76°

76°

4 AM
Clear
10%
76°

75°

5 AM
Clear
10%
75°

74°

6 AM
Clear
10%
74°

74°

7 AM
Sunny
10%
74°

75°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
75°

78°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
78°

82°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
82°

85°

11 AM
Sunny
10%
85°

88°

12 PM
Sunny
10%
88°

90°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
90°

92°

2 PM
Sunny
10%
92°

93°

3 PM
Sunny
10%
93°

93°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
10%
93°

93°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
93°

91°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
91°

89°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
89°

86°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
86°

83°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
83°

82°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
82°

80°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
80°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories