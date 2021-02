MOBILE, Ala. – The Mobile Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teen.

Markia Zynez Yates, 16, was last seen in Mobile on Sunday, February 21 around 12:30 p.m.

She is 5′ 1′ tall, weighs 210 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a blue, pink, and yellow jacket with pink jogging pants and a Betty Boop backpack.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to call Mobile Police at (251) 208-7211.