Authorities searching for missing Walker Co. woman

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Walker County Sheriff’s Office is requesting your assistance with finding Ruth Ann Cobb Barton.

Barton left her East Walker County home Monday around 4 p.m., the Walker County Sheriff’s Office said. She left with the intent of going to her physician’s office, however, she never returned home.

Barton suffers from the onset of Dementia, and she may have gotten lost, authorities believe.

She is driving a Blue 2012 Ford Escape, license number TRV229. Please call us if you have any information at 205-302-6464.