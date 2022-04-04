(Note: CrimeStoppers originally released an incorrect image for Comarion Henderson-Goodson and that image has been removed from this article. A new image will be added when CrimeStoppers sends an updated image.)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities in Montgomery are asking the public for help in locating a 9-month-old child who was kidnapped by their biological mother.

Comarion Henderson-Goodson is said to be endangered after being taken by his mother, Dominique Goodson, according to the Montgomery Police Department and Crime Stoppers. Goodson does not have custody of the child.

If you have any information on Comarion’s whereabouts, contact MPD at 334-625-2831 or Crime Stoppers at 205-215-7867.