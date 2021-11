TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WRBL) — A pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene of a single-vehicle accident.

The accident occurred at approximately 3:30 a.m. on Nov. 14, near the 174.2 mile marker of U.S. 29 South.

Roland L. Sanford, 31, was struck by an unknown vehicle. He succumbed to fatal injuries.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate the incident. Stay with News 3 on-air and online as we work to gather more details.