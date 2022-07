HENRY COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — A fatal automotive accident claimed the life of one Columbus man at around 5:20 a.m. this morning, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA).

Clyde Humphrey, 70, was pronounced deceased at the scene after his 2009 Toyota Scion left the roadway, striking a tree.

This crash happened on U.S. 431, around five miles north of Abbeville in Henry County, Alabama.

ALEA troopers are continuing to investigate this incident.