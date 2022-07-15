MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — From now until midnight Sunday, you can shop for back-to-school items tax-free in Alabama. That’s a 4% discount, but could be more if your city or county is also waiving local taxes.

This is the 17th year Alabama has had a sales tax-free weekend.

Stores like Storkland and NameDropper in Montgomery hope this will be a big weekend for business. The store sells backpacks and lunchboxes, and plenty of clothes for kids ahead of the school year. For just this weekend, customers will pay 10% less than usual. That’s because the 4% state tax, 2.5% county tax and 3.5% city tax are all waived.

Owner Brian Schroll said the brief tax relief will help customers with inflation, and help the store’s bottom line.

“It’s good especially right now. Every little bit helps, with gas prices and everything, so 10% savings is pretty big,” Schroll said.

The tax relief applies to items of clothing under $100, school supplies under $50, books under $30 and much more.

“The average family is going to spend $800 per child on clothing and supplies and items that they need to go back to school. That adds up, especially if you have multiple children,” said Nancy Dennis, public relations director of the Alabama Retail Association.

Dennis said it’s not just for back-to-school though. If you’ve been planning to buy a new laptop under $750, need more printer ink or a flash drive, or even diapers, those items are also tax-free.

Dennis says this weekend is a good time to check out what sales your local small businesses might be having.

“Small businesses tend to invest that back. They hire people in your community. They buy from other businesses and they invest back into your community so when you’re spending your money locally it has a greater circulation in your local economy,” she said.

For a list of items that are tax-free, and to find out whether your city or county is one of the 300+ in the state that also waived their taxes, check out the Alabama Department of Revenue’s website.