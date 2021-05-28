Balloons taking flight, events return for 2021 Alabama Jubilee in Decatur

DECATUR, Ala. – An annual tradition is once again returning to Decatur.

After numerous changes to the event in 2020, organizers have announced competitive flying, entertainment, the tractor and car shows, and the arts and crafts show will return on Saturday, May 29, and Sunday, May 30. As always, the event will be held at Point Mallard Park (2901 Point Mallard Drive SE, Decatur).

In addition, there’s something new for 2021 – the Sons of Liberty Bike Show.

The Sons of Liberty Riders will be bringing their motorcycles and hosting a meet and greet with the riders on both Friday and Saturday.

Full schedule of the weekend’s events:

Balloon events (find more information on the tasks and flight paths here) Hound & Hare Briefing – 6-6:30 a.m. Saturday on the stage Hound & Hare Flight Task – 6:30-8 a.m. Saturday at the Jubilee Field Fun Flight and Tether Briefing – 5-5:15 p.m. Saturday on the stage Fun Flight and Tether – 5:15-7:15 p.m. Saturday on the Jubilee Field Balloon Glow – 8:15-9:15 p.m. Saturday on the Jubilee Field Lynn Layton Key Grab Briefing – 6-6:15 a.m. Sunday on the stage Lynn Layton Key Grab – Balloons are expected to arrive at Jubilee Field from 7-8:30 a.m. Fun Flight and Tether Briefing – 5-5:15 p.m. on the stage Fun Flight and Tether – 5:15-7:15 p.m. Sunday at the Jubilee Field



Entertainment (all on stage – east side of Spirit of America Field – unless otherwise noted) Alli Bess Chenault – 5:45-6 p.m. Saturday

JED Eye – 6:30-10 p.m. Saturday

WZYP Karaoke Contest – 2-4 p.m. Sunday

Four on the Floor – 5:30-8 p.m. Sunday

John King – 8-10:30 p.m. Sunday

Fireworks – 9:30-10:15 p.m. Sunday on the Jubilee Field

Southland Flywheelers Tractor Show Antique Tractor Show – 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday next to TC Almon Recreation Center Parade of Power – 10-10:20 a.m. around the Jubilee Field Pedal Tractor Park (for kids 6 and younger) – 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday next to TC Almon Tractor Games – 11 a.m.-12:30 Sunday next to TC Almon



Car Show – Saturday only, day-of registrations allowed Registration opens at 8 a.m. behind the ice complex Cars will be showcased until 2 p.m. behind the stage



Decatur Art Guild Arts & Crafts Show (at the open-air pavilion opposite TC Almon) 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday



Sons of Liberty Bike Show 7:30 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday



Admission and parking are free and event organizers are encouraging the public to come out and see the balloons in person before they fly; get there before 6 a.m. or after 5 p.m.

Organizers are also asking visitors to be mindful of the comfort level of others and to consider having a mask handy.