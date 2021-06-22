‘Bama in a Box’ celebrates one year of helping Alabama small businesses

TROY, Ala. — ‘Bama in a Box’ is a subscription box service that delivers Alabama-made products to customers across the country.

On June 22, 2020, the service was launched by small business owner, Angi Horn, in a small office in downtown Troy.

This idea stemmed from trying to help small businesses impacted by the pandemic.

Now, one year later, the company has expanded and delivered products from 106 Alabama companies to consumers in more than 40 states.

“We started this company with the hopes that that we could do something good during the pandemic,” Horn said in a press release.

“Bama in a Box has grown far beyond what we could have ever dreamed. We knew that if people knew about the great products we make in Alabama, they would want more of them. We just didn’t realize how much people would love them.” Horn continued.

The boxes are packed daily in the Bama in a Box facility just off Court Square in Troy.

Food items, bath products, household goods, and cleaning supplies fill those boxes and, for holidays like Valentine’s Day and Christmas, the company produces specialty holiday themed boxes.

“Every Bama in a Box represents seven Alabama companies. That is seven times that the American Dream has come true every time you buy a box,” Horn said in a press release.

“Buy local,” she added. “It makes a difference.”