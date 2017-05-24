Band director to remain on unpaid leave thru the end of the year

VALLEY, Ala. — News 3 traveled to Chambers County Wednesday to get an update on the Valley High School band banquet that reportedly turned racist. The Board of Education decided to have the band director remain on unpaid leave throughout the rest of the school year. News 3 caught up with the superintendent and she breaks down the reason behind the board’s decision and how the community has been responding to recent events.

Kelli Hodge is the Superintendent of the Chambers County School System. During Wednesday’s school board meeting the fate of the Valley High School band director was discussed. Shannon Chandler was held accountable for an annual gag awards ceremony that turned controversial. A so-called ‘Hernandez Award’ was presented last week. It included: a pail, shovel, salsa and chips. After it was brought to her attention, Hodge decided to place Chandler on unpaid leave.

“However I do not have the authority to place on leave without pay without the approval of my board,” says Hodge.

Wednesday, the board chose to uphold Hodge’s decision. Hodge says, had they not, Chandler would have to be paid for the seven days he’s gone without pay, since the incident. She says he will remain on unpaid leave throughout the rest of the school year, which is Friday, May 26. When it comes to whether Hodge will be employed with Valley High next year.

“I cannot tell you that at this point because this was just brought before our board this evening. So I can’t tell you that yes everything will be just as it is right now next school year,” says Hodge.

Hodge says the decision to keep Chandler on unpaid leave because of last week’s gag awards is getting mixed reviews from the community.

“He’s been with us for 30 years. He has touched a lot of lives and I know that he has been a very important teacher for a lot of lives and so we certainly expect people…you know…you develop that relationship with your teacher,” says Hodge.

Hodge says there have been others who appear to feel otherwise.

“Have those people who have contacted us that are completely opposed to him ever working with children,” says Hodge.

Wednesday night Hodge said the annual band gag awards had been held for 20 years. She says after last week’s incident, the gag awards at Valley High will no longer take place.

Hodge says the band students won’t be punished and says the student who made the ‘Hernandez Award’ presentation took initiative making an apology to the award recipient.