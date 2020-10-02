Bars on Dauphin St. are ready for late nights

Alabama

by: Kimber Collins

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Alcoholic Beverage Council (ABC) voted to allow bars to be open past 11 p.m.

COVID-19 rules like 50-percent capacity and social distancing will be in place.

This new-found freedom comes as the number of COVID-19 cases has begun to rise in Mobile County. Thursday, Oct. 1, is the first big night back for downtown Mobile bars.

Hayley’s Bar on Dauphin Street has its capacity at 40 people. Security at the door will be counting every person who enters until they are full. Hayley’s is typically a late-night crowd. The owner tells WKRG News 5 they do not have a closing time in mind.

Pat’s Downtown Grill has a capacity of 123 people. If it is filled, they will do a one in one out count and will have everyone as spaced out as possible. College nights at Pat’s normally has a DJ, but they are not doing live music right now.

Mobile police say they will be doing normal patrols on Dauphin Street, but they expect the bar owners to uphold and enforce these rules. MPD says they are counting on the residents to be responsible.

Bar owners say they want to get through this weekend, see how the crowds are, and adjust for next week.

The owners of Soul Kitchen said today they will be doing their first concert since COVID-19 started at the end of this month. It will be limited tickets for the Marcus King Trio band. Tickets go on sale Friday morning.

