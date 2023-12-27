BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Baldwin County family lost everything in a house fire over the weekend.

“I’m just in disbelief, total shock, helpless. There’s nothing you can do. I just stand there and look, and once I’m in safety, I just stand there and look and watch it all go away,” said Cleve Faulkner.

Faulkner and his 2-year-old daughter made it out of the house safely Saturday afternoon, seconds after neighbors driving by told him the home was on fire.

“Immediately, I grab baby Sara, and I go out my side door, my patio door, and I get outside, and when I look back at my laundry room area, I realize the whole laundry room was engulfed in fire. It’s my house that’s burning down,” he said.

The flames spread from the carport through the house as firefighters rushed to McMillan Avenue, but the fire was too intense to put out quickly.

GENERAL LOCATION OF INCIDENT:

“You know there’s no water hose that’s going to put this out,” said Faulkner. “I’m just grateful to be here and still get an opportunity to continue the journey with little Sara and the rest of my family.

“That means so much more. Life, I’ve seen how quick it can go. We hear it, but until you actually live it and experience it, it’s another story. We’re starting over.”

Everything inside the home is gone. The family’s SUV is also destroyed. Now, they’re relying on the community for support.

Right now, children’s clothes and adult female clothes are the biggest needs while the family looks for another home.

“I can move forward if I can just get a home,” Faulkner said.

They’ve rented the home for several years, and while the American Red Cross is helping with a hotel room this week, they know they’ll need to find something more permanent soon.

Faulkner’s church family and friends are already ensuring they have the essentials, but every little bit helps as they navigate the weeks ahead.

“The Lord has overwhelmed us with the support and love from especially the Christian leaders here in this community. They are certainly God-sent men and women of God. They have not failed to respond to our crisis,” he said.

Call 251-359-3054 and ask for Sandra to learn about specific needs.