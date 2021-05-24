Beloved Auburn Police Officer suffers stroke, needs wheelchair accessible home, vehicle

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – The east Alabama community is rallying around a beloved, 28-year veteran of the Auburn Police Department who suffered a heart attack then several strokes. Now, the community he’s served and protected is hoping to help him.

Officer Michale Roberson had to fully retire because of his medical situation. Now, his family needs help renovating their home to make it more wheelchair-accessible, and hoping for a wheelchair-accessible vehicle.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help Officer Roberson who is affectionately known as “Robo,” to the Auburn community he’s served and protected with his gentle-giant spirit for nearly three decades.

“Not only catching criminals, fighting against crime, but assisting with everyday situations like assisting a stalled motorist, administering CPR to an unresponsive baby and getting a restored heartbeat, giving mini motivational talks to students, giving mini safety talks to churches, being on the Boy’s and Girl’s club board, working and keeping secure high school and college sports events and games, city concerts, dances, and fundraisers. He has dedicated his life to serving and protecting people for 28 years, eleven of which were dedicated to the Auburn School System as a School Dare and Resource Officer,” said the Roberson Family.

Officer Roberson, against his heart’s desire, retired in July of 2020 because of declining health after suffering a heart attack and having quadruple bypass in 2019.

“Because of his love for helping people and working with, assisting, and encouraging students, he returned to work three months after being retired. That day he returned home looking tired, exhausted, and not feeling well. Sometime that day, he had a stroke. When he awoke the next morning, he, his wife, and his children realized his speech was slurred, and he could not speak. He was taken to the hospital, and while there, he had two more stroke episodes,” said Roberson’s family.

Officer Roberson is now at home recovering, and the family needs your help making his home wheelchair accessible. They would also like to purchase him a wheelchair-accessible vehicle.

“A proud man who would not ask for help himself, he returned to work to save up enough money to add a master suite downstairs at his home because after his heart attack going up and down stairs became very tiring. Now his stroke has left him not able to go upstairs and not able to continue working to save up enough money to have the master suite built downstairs. He is also in need of assistance with medical needs and a wheelchair-ready vehicle. These items are very expensive yet very necessary,” said Roberson’s family.

Any help is appreciated. The link can be found here: Giving Back To ROBO For His Service Protecting