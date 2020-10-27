Bernard Blues and BBQ returning to Cullman’s St. Bernard Abbey and Prep School

CULLMAN, Ala. – An annual event will be returning to Cullman.

On Saturday, October 31 and Sunday, November 1, the Bernard Blues and BBQ will bring together vendors skilled in pottery, wreaths, door hangers, flowers, wood turned bowls, clothing, birdhouses, honey, jewelry, soap, brooms, metal art, glass art, freshly ground cornmeal and grits, and much, much more.

Live music at the event at St. Bernard Abbey and Prep School (1600 St. Bernard Drive SE) includes:

Incognito Cartel – performing Saturday at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., and 3 p.m.

The Sinners – performing Saturday at 2 p.m.

Deja Blue Horns – performing from 2-4 p.m. Sunday

There will also be food for sale, such as pulled pork, ribs, hamburgers, brats, and chicken wings.

Saturday is trick or treat day for kids under 12 and they’re encouraged to wear costumes – St. Bernard will be giving away $12,000 worth of cash prizes for the best costumes at 4 p.m. Sunday.

The event runs from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday.

Admission is a $5 suggested donation and Ave Maria Grotto will also be open all weekend at a reduced admission of $4.

Social distancing will be practiced and pets aren’t allowed.

For more information, visit the event website.