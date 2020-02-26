Bessemer police investigating body found in manhole

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — Officers with the Bessemer Police Department are investigating a scene where a body was found in a manhole.

According to the department, a dead woman was found in a 15-foot manhole at the corner of 31st Street and Exeter Alley Street.

“There was a lot of decomposition to the body. In my 30 years with the Bessemer Police Department, I’ve never seen a body recovered from a storm drain. This was a first for me. My heart goes out to the family and I would hope we are able to identify the remains,” Bessemer Police Chief Mike Roper said.

Roper says police are checking with surrounding agencies, searching for anyone who reported a loved one missing.

Since the discovery of the young woman, District 3 Bessemer City Councilor Cynthia Donald that this came as a total surprise to the community.

“I will pray for the family of this person, along with the citizens of District 3 and the City of Bessemer,” Donald said.

Police are now waiting on the autopsy report. No other details have been provided on the case. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

