Bessemer set for Lowe’s new distribution facility

Bessemer, Ala. (WIAT) — Lowe’s is set to build a new distribution facility in Bessemer, set to break ground in 2021.

A company spokesperson confirmed the announcement on Wednesday the new 1.2 million square-foot will aid in their delivery times in Alabama and throughout the southeast.

“Why Bessemer? It’s location, location, location,” Jefferson County Commission President Jimmie Stephens said.

Stephens says Bessemer has identified as a key location for industrial business in recent years.

Amazon opened it’s new facility recently, and Carvana Car Rehabilitation is developing and set to be finished by 2021.

Bessmer Mayor Kenneth Gullet emphasized with Stephens on the announcement in a statement to CBS 42.

Part of the statement reads “This is the latest in our efforts to position Bessemer as an economic powerhouse for manufacturing and industrial development in the county, state, and region.”

“We are extremely excited that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has decided to increase its footprint in the Southeastern United States by locating here in Bessemer. This is the latest in our efforts to position Bessemer as an economic powerhouse for manufacturing and industrial development in this county, state and region. I want to extend a special thanks to the Bessemer City Council, the Birmingham Business Alliance, U.S. Steel, Jefferson County, the State of Alabama and all of our partners who played a part in making this project a reality. I particularly want to thank the Lowe’s Companies, Inc. for recognizing the value of investing in Bessemer. This new development – a $1.2 million-square-foot, $40 million facility – will greatly enhance the city of Bessemer and create 150 to 200 well-paying positions. My objective remains the same as Mayor: my desire is to create a working climate in the city of Bessemer where everyone who wants a job can find meaningful employment and provide for themselves and their families. It is my pleasure to welcome Lowe’s to the city of Bessemer and we look forward to working with Lowe’s for many years in the future.” Bessemer Mayor Kenneth Gulley

“It’s embracing more industrial and logistic growth that I would say any other compreable size city in the state, and possibly in the south east,” Stephens said.

Amazon brought more than one thousand jobs to the area. Lowe’s new facility is set to hire between 150-200 workers.

“And that is so important when we work through the supply chain to take care of our citizens,” Stephens said.

Residents say the recent job growth in the area is exactly what Bessemer needed.

“”Facilities that are produced here creates opportunities for our citizens and improves their quality of life,” Stephens said.

A spokesman with Lowe’s says the $40 million dollar facility is set for completion in the fall of 2021.

