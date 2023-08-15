Beulah, Ala. (WRBL) – The Beulah Fire Department (BFD) released information on Monday about a residential fire that took place on Lee Road 270 on Sunday.

According to a press release from the fire department, on Sunday at 11:50 a.m. BFD’s A-Shift was dispatched to the 3000 block of Lee Road 270 to a residential fire.

BFD says while en route, units were notified that flames were visible and evacuation was already in progress. The dispatch was upgraded to a “working fire,” and aid units were also dispatched to the house fire.

After arriving on the scene, firefighters discovered a single-story house with large amounts of smoke emanating from the back of the house. BFD says “attack lines” were deployed, and firefighters immediately entered the house. The fire erupted from the master bedroom, and BFD says firefighters were quickly able to contain and extinguish the fire.

No injuries were reported from the house fire, and BFD responded to the fire with two apparatus and four personnel, who were all on the scene for nearly an hour. BFD says that Lee County Emergency Management Agency also responded to the fire to provide assistance.