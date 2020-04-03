Beulah High School employee tests positive for coronavirus

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – An employee of Beulah High School has tested positive for coronavirus from a test given earlier this week. Lee County Schools was informed of the results of the test this morning.
They issued the following statement regarding the test results:
Earlier today we were advised by an employee assigned to Beauregard High School that the employee has tested positive for COVID-19 in a test administered earlier this week. The employee was advised by the Alabama Department of Public Health to notify everyone that the employee may have come in contact with over the last two weeks.Statement by Lee County Schools
Because our Leadership Team was proactive and closed schools on March 13, we believe that the employee has not been in school or in contact with students or other staff within the two week period before the test was administered. However, out of an abundance of caution and our responsibility to you and your family, we are sending this notification to inform you of this positive test.
We encourage you to monitor yourselves and your family for the following symptoms:
● fever
● cough
● body aches
● shortness of breath
If you should develop one or more of these symptoms, please call your doctor or nearest urgent care for guidance. If shortness of breath is severe, seek emergency treatment via an Emergency Department (please call ahead) or 911 (please make them aware of potential exposure). If you have a confirmed case of COVID-19, please email cen.webmaster@lee.k12.al.us.