VALLEY, Ala. (WRBL) – The Beulah Fire Department said that an early Thursday morning barn fire was put out.

According to the BFD, the fire department’s A-shift was called at 7:45 a.m. to the 8400 block of US Highway 29N for a reported barn fire.

After arriving on the scene firefighters found a small barn fully engulfed in flames and nearly burned tot the ground. BFD says the incident was “quickly brought under control and the cause of the fire “remains undetermined at this time.”

No injuries were reported on the scene and BFD said the fire department responded with three apparatus, three personnel, who were all on the scene for an hour handling the fire.