 

Bill named for Birmingham teen who was kidnapped and killed in 2019 heads to Gov. Ivey’s desk

Alabama

by: News 19

Posted: / Updated:

The Alabama Legislature gave the final approval of the bill Aniah’s Law, named to honor Birmingham native and college student, Aniah Blanchard, who was kidnapped and killed in 2019.

The bill now goes to the governor’s desk to be signed. From there, it will be placed on a statewide ballot, and Alabama voters will have their say on the bill next year.

The bill gives judges more discretion for denying bail to people charged with some of the most violent crimes.

Ibrahim Yazeed, the man charged in Aniah Blanchard’s death, was out on bond at the time of her disappearance, after being charged with attempted murder, kidnapping, and robbery.

Blanchard, a student at Southern Union Community College, was kidnapped from an Auburn gas station; her body was found in Woodland more than a month later.

Representative Chip Brown sponsored the bill.

In a Facebook post, he called the bill ”comprehensive criminal bond reform”, which he’s been working on for three years.

LATEST RELEASES:

DOWNLOAD OUR FREE NEWS APP FOR THE LATEST UPDATES:

FOR WEATHER ALERTS:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

73° / 55°
AM Showers
AM Showers 51% 73° 55°

Saturday

69° / 53°
Cloudy
Cloudy 24% 69° 53°

Sunday

75° / 54°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 17% 75° 54°

Monday

77° / 54°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 8% 77° 54°

Tuesday

79° / 52°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 11% 79° 52°

Wednesday

73° / 46°
Sunny
Sunny 11% 73° 46°

Thursday

72° / 50°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 72° 50°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

59°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
59°

62°

12 PM
Few Showers
30%
62°

64°

1 PM
Cloudy
24%
64°

68°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
11%
68°

70°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
70°

70°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
70°

71°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
71°

72°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
72°

72°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
72°

70°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
70°

66°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
66°

63°

10 PM
Cloudy
2%
63°

62°

11 PM
Cloudy
3%
62°

61°

12 AM
Cloudy
3%
61°

60°

1 AM
Cloudy
4%
60°

59°

2 AM
Cloudy
16%
59°

59°

3 AM
Cloudy
24%
59°

57°

4 AM
Few Showers
31%
57°

57°

5 AM
Showers
39%
57°

56°

6 AM
Showers
43%
56°

56°

7 AM
Few Showers
30%
56°

56°

8 AM
Cloudy
24%
56°

57°

9 AM
Cloudy
24%
57°

59°

10 AM
Cloudy
24%
59°

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories