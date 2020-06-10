Birmingham agencies drop church over pastor’s social media

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – A large Alabama church has lost its leases with the city of Birmingham’s school district over its senior pastor’s social media activity.

Birmingham’s Housing Authority also ended its partnership with the Church of the Highlands this week after criticism over pastor Chris Hodges liking posts by Charlie Kirk, who is the president of the pro-Trump organization Turning Point USA.

Kirk’s posts were criticized as being racially insensitive. Hodges publicly apologized last week. Donald Trump Jr. called the city’s moves “absolutely insane.”

Kirk tweeted that his followers should “stand up to the mob.”