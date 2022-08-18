BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The website for Birmingham’s Civilian Review Board is not currently operational as of Thursday afternoon.

The board, charged with accepting and reviewing grievances against Birmingham police officers, has not responded to media requests about the website’s outage as of this article’s publication.

Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin established the Birmingham Civilian Review Board in April 2021 to “improve relationships between the community-at-large and the Birmingham Police Department,” according to the city’s top public official. The executive order creating the board was issued nearly a year after the death of George Floyd spurred protests against police brutality across the nation, including in the Magic City. The move came just a few months ahead of Woodfin’s re-election to a second term.

Since its creation, the board has done little toward serving its stated purpose. Initial reports indicated the board would begin accepting complaints against police officers from citizens in July 2021. The Civilian Review Board’s frequently asked questions’ (FAQ) document, which had previously been available on the entity’s website, stated that complaint processing would begin in October 2021. The city’s Peace and Police website said that “digital complaint forms will be made available shortly on the Office of Peace and Policy’s website, and paper forms will also be available in the Office of Peace of Policy.”

Despite that provided timeline, the board was delayed in accepting such grievances, only providing an avenue to do so after CBS 42’s reported on the delay.

The board’s problems also extend to its membership.

When the board’s creation was first announced in April 2021, a full list of members was also laid out by city officials. A five-member board, the body is required to have in its ranks one former judge or prosecutor, one Birmingham resident, one retired officer, one criminal defense attorney, and one at-large member to serve as chair.

To fill those roles, Woodfin chose former U.S. Attorney Joyce White Vance, Rev. Lawrence Conoway, former Police Chief Annetta Dunn, defense attorney Victor Revill, and activist T. Marie King. However, Vance’s image was later removed from the board’s website, with one position listed as vacant.

Neither Vance or Woodfin’s office responded to questions regarding Vance’s position on the board sent as early as October 2021.

As of publication, the board has not responded to additional questions about the vacancy and about the number of complaints received and reviewed by the entity.

Under the executive order creating the board, Woodfin has the ability to appoint a replacement for Vance to the board at any time.

The form necessary to file a complaint against a Birmingham police officer, which had been available on the CRB website, is below.

Once completed and signed, it can be mailed to the following address. Complaints can also be called in at (205) 254-2118, according to the board, although that number is a general number for various city offices.

Birmingham Civilian Review Board, 1200 Tuscaloosa Avenue, Birmingham, AL, 35211