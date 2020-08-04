Birmingham man charged with stealing from fallen Huntsville officer’s memorial fund

Alabama
Posted: / Updated:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Federal prosecutors say a Birmingham man has been indicted on charges of stealing from the memorial fund for fallen Huntsville Police Officer Billy Clardy III.

Devonte Lemond Hammonds, 27, is charged with access device fraud and three counts of wire fraud, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Clardy was killed during a drug bust in December 2019. A memorial fund was set up for contributions to help out his family. The money was taken from the fund later that month, police said.

Hammonds is accused of setting up a bank account with another person’s identity and transferring money from the memorial fund to that account for his own use.

Hammonds also is charged with rerouting mail from victims to addresses he could access in Birmingham, then using the mail to get personal information on the victims that he could use to pay bills, make purchases and open other accounts.

Hammonds faces 10 years in prison for the access device fraud charge and 30 years in prison for each wire fraud charge.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

93° / 72°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 93° 72°

Wednesday

94° / 73°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 20% 94° 73°

Thursday

94° / 73°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 94° 73°

Friday

95° / 73°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 95° 73°

Saturday

96° / 74°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 96° 74°

Sunday

96° / 74°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 20% 96° 74°

Monday

95° / 73°
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon 40% 95° 73°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

93°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
93°

93°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
93°

91°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
91°

90°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
90°

89°

7 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
89°

88°

8 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
88°

84°

9 PM
Clear
0%
84°

82°

10 PM
Clear
10%
82°

80°

11 PM
Clear
10%
80°

79°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
79°

78°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
78°

77°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
77°

76°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
76°

75°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
75°

75°

5 AM
Clear
10%
75°

74°

6 AM
Clear
10%
74°

73°

7 AM
Sunny
10%
73°

75°

8 AM
Sunny
10%
75°

78°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
78°

83°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
83°

86°

11 AM
Sunny
10%
86°

89°

12 PM
Sunny
10%
89°

91°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
91°

92°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
92°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories