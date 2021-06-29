Birmingham man killed after driving into construction site near Pine Hill

WILCOX COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Birmingham man was killed Monday morning when he drove into construction equipment that was being operated near Pine Hill.

According to the Alabama law Enforcement Agency, Rodriques Dewon Cowans, 34 of Birmingham, was seriously injured when the 2006 Mack tractor-trailer he was driving struck construction equipment that was being operated by Maurice Rayner, 51 of Panama City, Florida.

Cowans, who was not using a seatbelt, was pronounced dead at the scene. Rayner was injured and transported to an area hospital for treatment.

The crash occurred on Alabama 5 near the 7 mile marker, less than one mile south of Pine Hill city limits.

The investigation is ongoing.