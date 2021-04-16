Birmingham Mayor, housing authority announce $6M in safety and security upgrades for housing communities

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Housing Authority of Birmingham held a press conference Friday morning to discuss their efforts to help address criminal activity in their housing communities.

David A. Northern, Sr., the Housing Authority of the Birmingham District’s President and CEO, and Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin will address the media at the Collegeville Public Housing location.

The HABD will discuss the approval of Fiscal Year 2022 Capital Fund Program Grant expenditures.

The funds will help benefit HABD communities throughout the city of Birmingham, including $6 million to expand safety and security upgrades. Some of the upgrades include, the installation of surveillance cameras and License Plate Readers monitored by law enforcement.

The plan also includes assessments at all communities to determine the need for LED lighting, additional lighting and lighting repairs.

Over the last couple of weeks, the metro Birmingham area has experienced a uptick in violent crime, sparking concern within several communities.

Many of the cases, including an Easter Sunday shooting at Patton Park, remain unsolved and authorities are left searching for suspects. With the recent rise in crime, officials are wanting people to come forward and report any information they can.

