 

 

Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin hospitalized with COVID pneumonia

Alabama

by: Jordan Highsmith

Posted: / Updated:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Mayor Randall L. Woodfin was admitted to a hospital tonight to address symptoms connected to COVID pneumonia, according to his doctor.

Mayor Woodfin said he is receiving excellent care and is resting comfortably, according to the mayor’s office.

He remains in good spirits and thanks everyone for their well wishes. 

