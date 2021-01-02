 

Birmingham mayor Randall Woodfin loses grandmother on New Year’s Day

Alabama

by: CBS 42 Digital Team

Posted: / Updated:

Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin and his grandmother, who passed away New Year’s Day (Randall Woodfin | Facebook)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — In a tribute posted on social media, Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin confirmed his grandmother’s passing on New Year’s Day.

“My Grandma went home to be with the Lord this morning,” Woodfin wrote. ” It doesn’t matter how much you prepare for the call. It’s still so unsettling, devastating, and shocking all at the same time.”

Woodfin says he was able to FaceTime his grandmother this week when she was in the hospital. He described her as “the sweetest and and kindest person.”

“She was not able to talk but when I told her it was me and that I loved her, she blinked,” Woodfin continued. “I love you Grandma and I’m going to miss you. Keep my mom and aunts in your prayers. This will be hard for them. Man, forget COVID.’I wish my grandma could see me.'”

CBS 42 has not confirmed that Woodfin’s grandmother passed away due to COVID-19 complications.

The CBS 42 News family offers our deepest condolences to Mayor Woodfin and his family as they grieve and process their loss.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

60° / 53°
Fair
Fair 0% 60° 53°

Saturday

66° / 42°
Cloudy
Cloudy 24% 66° 42°

Sunday

56° / 35°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 7% 56° 35°

Monday

60° / 39°
Sunny
Sunny 7% 60° 39°

Tuesday

62° / 34°
Sunny
Sunny 8% 62° 34°

Wednesday

61° / 42°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 6% 61° 42°

Thursday

59° / 40°
Showers
Showers 51% 59° 40°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

60°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
60°

58°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
58°

56°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
56°

54°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
54°

54°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
54°

54°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
54°

55°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
55°

57°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
57°

59°

11 AM
Cloudy
15%
59°

61°

12 PM
Cloudy
15%
61°

63°

1 PM
Cloudy
15%
63°

64°

2 PM
Cloudy
15%
64°

65°

3 PM
Cloudy
15%
65°

65°

4 PM
Cloudy
24%
65°

64°

5 PM
Cloudy
24%
64°

63°

6 PM
Showers
44%
63°

61°

7 PM
Few Showers
34%
61°

60°

8 PM
Showers
35%
60°

59°

9 PM
Few Showers
31%
59°

57°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
7%
57°

56°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
7%
56°

54°

12 AM
Clear
7%
54°

52°

1 AM
Clear
7%
52°

50°

2 AM
Clear
7%
50°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories