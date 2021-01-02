Birmingham mayor Randall Woodfin loses grandmother on New Year’s Day

Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin and his grandmother, who passed away New Year’s Day (Randall Woodfin | Facebook)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — In a tribute posted on social media, Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin confirmed his grandmother’s passing on New Year’s Day.

“My Grandma went home to be with the Lord this morning,” Woodfin wrote. ” It doesn’t matter how much you prepare for the call. It’s still so unsettling, devastating, and shocking all at the same time.”

Woodfin says he was able to FaceTime his grandmother this week when she was in the hospital. He described her as “the sweetest and and kindest person.”

“She was not able to talk but when I told her it was me and that I loved her, she blinked,” Woodfin continued. “I love you Grandma and I’m going to miss you. Keep my mom and aunts in your prayers. This will be hard for them. Man, forget COVID.’I wish my grandma could see me.'”

CBS 42 has not confirmed that Woodfin’s grandmother passed away due to COVID-19 complications.

The CBS 42 News family offers our deepest condolences to Mayor Woodfin and his family as they grieve and process their loss.