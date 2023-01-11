BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – Tiny shelters for the homeless were approved Tuesday by the Birmingham City Council.

Al.com reports the city plans to use up to $1 million in federal Community Development Block Grants to fund the program, along with support from non-profit organizations and corporate communities.

The proposed pilot program, called “Home for All,” would purchase 50 small, lockable shelters, along with accompanying shower/bathroom units that could be assembled to form a small shelter community.

Each basic unit costs about $12,000.

The project now hinges on proposals by community groups willing to take on administration of a program using the shelters.

Mayor Randall Woodfin said the city is not obligated to buy if no satisfactory plan emerges, but he’s confident a viable proposal will be put forth.