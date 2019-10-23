Birmingham PD: Body of Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney believed to have been found in dumpster

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Latest on the kidnapping of 3-year-old Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney (all times local):

8:10 p.m.

Starting the press conference Tuesday nigth, Birmingham Police Chief Patrick Smith said that Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney, the 3-year-old girl who had been missing, for 10 days, was dead.

Smith said McKinney’s remains were found in a dumpster in Birmingham. She had been missing since Oct. 12, when police say she was kidnapped from a birthday party.

“We found the remains of a child that we believe to be Kamille,” Smith said.

Smith said kidnapping and murder charges would be placed against Derick Brown and Patrick Stallworth.

“Locating the remains were the last pieces of the puzzle that we needed to bring the capital murder charges and the kidnapping charges, which we will seek tomorrow,” Smith said.

Stallworth was charged with seven counts of child porn after police found images on his cell phone during the abduction investigation. He was released from jail on $500,000 bond and was taken back into custody Tuesday night.

Brown has been held without bond since authorities filed a motion to revoke her bond in a 2018 case in which she is accused of abducting her own children from DHR custody.

Tuesday night Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin asked every resident in Birmingham to stand in solidarity for McKinney’s family.

“More than ever, this family needs us all,” Woodfin said. “So tonight, we mourn as one.”

Woodfin also took the time to speak to Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney’s family.

“To the family of Kamille, I speak on behalf of all the residents and the city and that we know that your pain, your grief, your tears, your anger, your sadness, your many questions and your pain are not ignored,” Woodfin said.

Woodfin encouraged the community to keep McKinney’s family in their thoughts and prayers.